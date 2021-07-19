Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,406 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Comerica worth $40,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

NYSE:CMA opened at $66.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $79.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

