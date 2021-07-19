Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of American Financial Group worth $37,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $126.61 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.87.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

