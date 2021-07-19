Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Fate Therapeutics worth $37,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 177,510 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $78.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,176. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.