Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $36.73 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,662 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Fidelity National Financial worth $36,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $43.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,054 shares of company stock worth $14,282,661. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

