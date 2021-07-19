Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $36.85 Million Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,451 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $36,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

