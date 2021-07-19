Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $37.26 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $37,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,625 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,785,000 after buying an additional 228,099 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after buying an additional 725,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after buying an additional 276,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

NASDAQ PACB opened at $26.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.57. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.