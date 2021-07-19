Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $38.42 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,126 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.64% of Federal Signal worth $38,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Federal Signal by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 113,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

FSS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

