Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $40.33 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,514 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Graco worth $40,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. CQS US LLC raised its stake in Graco by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 83,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Graco by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Graco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Graco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 over the last ninety days. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $76.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

