Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 196.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $36,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after buying an additional 670,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $366,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after purchasing an additional 444,300 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,422,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 124,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

