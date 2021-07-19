Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,614 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of UFP Industries worth $37,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in UFP Industries by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.89. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058 in the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.