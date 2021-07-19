Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of TopBuild worth $36,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 27.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TopBuild by 69.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 178.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $185.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $121.28 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.08.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.