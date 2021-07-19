Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 107,534 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,534 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Genpact worth $38,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,848 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Genpact by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,679,000 after purchasing an additional 140,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G opened at $47.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.62. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,347,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 156,125 shares of company stock worth $7,835,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

