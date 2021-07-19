Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,391 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $40,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $212,065,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $58,134,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,136,000 after buying an additional 437,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,392,000 after buying an additional 425,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 496,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after buying an additional 401,968 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $60.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

