Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 154,737 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,737 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Bloom Energy worth $37,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,784.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE opened at $20.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BE shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

