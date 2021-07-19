Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,779,348 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,494,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,779,348 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $38,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,001,000 after buying an additional 257,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,530,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.