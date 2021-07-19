Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 53,371 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Easterly Government Properties worth $36,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,140. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.