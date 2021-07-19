Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 60,948 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,948 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco worth $36,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 260,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 55,373 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Invesco by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $25.02 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

