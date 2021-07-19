Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 88,311 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of PerkinElmer worth $37,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $154.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.69.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

