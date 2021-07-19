Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Athene worth $37,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Athene by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Athene by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Athene during the first quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $2,326,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH opened at $62.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,230.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,271 shares of company stock worth $34,621,375. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. increased their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

