Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265,765 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.33% of Gibraltar Industries worth $39,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after buying an additional 609,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $40,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,552,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after buying an additional 236,256 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $15,227,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ROCK opened at $71.80 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.81.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

