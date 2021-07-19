Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,815 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Sanmina worth $38,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $1,595,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $51,260.00. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,155 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $344,222.55. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

