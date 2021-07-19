Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 345,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 105,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

NRK stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

