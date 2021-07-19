(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) PT Raised to C$6.25 at Raymond James

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of (NXE.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get (NXE.V) alerts:

(NXE.V) has a 12-month low of C$1.73 and a 12-month high of C$2.59.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for (NXE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (NXE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.