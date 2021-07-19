Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 632.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of OSH opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion and a PE ratio of -0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $2,926,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,545,230.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,235,463 shares of company stock valued at $494,707,249 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

