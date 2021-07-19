Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,866. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

