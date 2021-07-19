Observer (OBSR) One Day Volume Tops $385,764.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Observer has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $385,764.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Observer has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013309 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.48 or 0.00774591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

