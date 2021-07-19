Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$3.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE:OBE traded down C$0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.22. 689,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,164. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$239.09 million and a P/E ratio of -265.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.29.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

