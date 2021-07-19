Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Up 29.2% in June

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDDY opened at $50.71 on Monday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.97.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.