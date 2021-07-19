Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report sales of $465.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $453.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $477.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $427.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OII. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

