Odeon Capital Group Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Hold

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 477,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,933. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,195 shares of company stock worth $410,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

