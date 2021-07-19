Odeon Capital Group Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Hold

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.
Truist Financial stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 477,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,933. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.
In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,195 shares of company stock worth $410,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
