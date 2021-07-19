ODUWA (OWC) Trading Down 8% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $6,108.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,912.56 or 0.99954335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00032726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

