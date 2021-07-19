Odyssey (OCN) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013074 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.87 or 0.00767963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.