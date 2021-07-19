Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Down 29.5% in June

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OIBRQ stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40. OI has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

