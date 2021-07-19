Oikos (OKS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,469.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $750,336.98 and $31,469.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00096443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00142362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,412.47 or 1.00168629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 180,472,157 coins and its circulating supply is 160,197,093 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.