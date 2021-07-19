OIN Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $167,391.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $167,391.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012963 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00762164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,784,333 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

