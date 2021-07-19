Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $785,009.28 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.35. 1,276,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,667. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $427,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Okta by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

