Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $785,009.28 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28.
Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.35. 1,276,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,667. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $427,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Okta by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.
