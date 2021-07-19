Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Scge Management L.P.

Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,981 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises 4.4% of Scge Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scge Management L.P. owned approximately 1.36% of Okta worth $393,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $2,727,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.58. 30,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.89. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of -95.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,249 shares of company stock worth $29,861,348 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

