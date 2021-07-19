Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Okta by 7.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Okta by 149.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $232.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,249 shares of company stock worth $29,861,348 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

