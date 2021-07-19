Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 900,933 shares.The stock last traded at $16.34 and had previously closed at $16.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 36.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after buying an additional 193,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,168,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

