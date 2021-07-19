Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 67,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 900,933 shares.The stock last traded at $16.34 and had previously closed at $16.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,540,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 603,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $11,162,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

