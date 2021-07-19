OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMVKY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.93. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.83. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

