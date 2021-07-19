One Fin Capital Management LP Makes New $7.68 Million Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for 3.0% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TME shares. dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

