One Fin Capital Management LP Takes $12.47 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 269,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,000. Builders FirstSource comprises 4.8% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Builders FirstSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

