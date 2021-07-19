ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of ONE Gas worth $39,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 27.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 209,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 14,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

