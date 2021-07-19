OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) Senior Officer Sells C$12,400.00 in Stock

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) Senior Officer Fred Randall Keith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,188,900 shares in the company, valued at C$737,118.

OSS stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.52. 26,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,645. The company has a market cap of C$60.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58. OneSoft Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$0.87.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.95 million for the quarter.

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

