Ontology (ONT) Trading Down 19.2% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $492.60 million and $104.74 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00049754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002375 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00221764 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000793 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031621 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,894,093 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.