Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTEX stock traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$62.65. 164,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,687. The stock has a market cap of C$17.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. Open Text has a 1-year low of C$47.95 and a 1-year high of C$64.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.91.

Get Open Text alerts:

In other Open Text news, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 75,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,100,000. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total transaction of C$15,153,653.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,494,801.62.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.