Opium Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Opium has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00004727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $55.06 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00097503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00142880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,656.34 or 1.00059685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.