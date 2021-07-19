Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $232.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.13 and a fifty-two week high of $239.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

