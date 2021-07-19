Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,853 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises 1.3% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $184.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,061 shares of company stock worth $5,069,891. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

